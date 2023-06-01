Fiona-level storms bring trauma, but experts say leaning on each other will get us through

This is fourth and final part of the CBC P.E.I. series Changed by Fiona, exploring the impact the post-tropical storm will have on the Island's people and industries moving forward. Read part one here, part two here, and part three here.

Post-tropical storm Fiona was a traumatizing event; there's no doubt about that.

Experts say it's normal if people who lived through the September 2022 storm are still feeling the lingering effects. If others are not, that's OK too.

"It's really not necessarily the event itself. It's the way that we understand it. It's the way that we experience it," said P.E.I.-based clinical counsellor Alice Curitz.

"Which is why one person might, months, years later, still be experiencing symptoms of trauma, and another person two days later might have said, 'Oh, I'm totally fine' — and they experienced the same thing."

Curitz said part of the issue is that Fiona was not a single, one-off event.

The adverse weather lasted for only about 24 hours, but to this day Islanders continue to see and live in the midst of damage to their homes, communities and beloved places and spaces.

"We're not designed to endure ongoing, long-term stress," she pointed out.

Surrounded by reminders

There were lots of stressors that sprung from Fiona: damage to homes and properties, unplanned financial burdens, challenges accessing assistance, and even poor cellphone coverage.

Alice Curitz is a P.E.I.-based clinical therapist. She says all emotional reactions are 'normal' in the aftermath of a natural disaster like Fiona. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Many Islanders also spent weeks without power. Curitz said she recently lost power at her house for two hours and it took her right back to that headspace.

"All of a sudden, I feel really cold again. And what if we can't cook dinner? And what are we going to eat that's cold and we can't cook it?" she said

"All of these things set in, and so I think this is a very natural response to what has happened."

Pelin Kinay can relate.

"I lost my electricity for 13 days and that really impacted me," she told CBC News. "I couldn't work; I couldn't focus on my work. And I'm a scientist. I'm prepared for this."

Pelin Kinay is a post-doctorate researcher at UPEI's School of Climate Change and Adaptation. She is from Turkey and did much of her work in China. She says other places in the world are better equipped to deal with the aftermath of storms and can provide role models for P.E.I. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Kinay is a postdoctoral researcher at UPEI's School of Climate Change and Adaptation. She's studying climate change adaptation and health and climate policy, and her research is now turning toward studying the aftermath of Fiona.

"We need to look at the mental health impacts of these kind of events," she said. "We need to look at the stress, anxiety, post-traumatic disorder behind it, and these things don't go away fast."

We were very overwhelmed by the amount of support we had. — Bob Boyle, Brackley Drive-In

Pinay is from Turkey and studied in China, giving her a global perspective on adaptation in countries at risk of natural disasters including major floods, earthquakes and tsunamis.

"In other countries who are actually prone to disasters like this, they tend to build concentric circles of community," she said.

"When you have support, you don't feel as bad, and you don't feel as prone to these kind of events."

Healing together

CBC News spoke to researchers, farmers, business owners, industry leaders and experts for this series, called Changed by Fiona. Support from other people emerged as a constant source of comfort for many.

Tiny Acres Holsteins lost dozens of cows when its two dairy barns collapsed onto its herd. Wade Bryanton was in his office in one of the barns when it happened.

"We were just in a state of shock afterwards and just in recovery mode, so it really didn't sink in," he said.

Tiny Acres Holsteins says the community really showed up when the farm needed a hand. (Submitted by Wade Bryanton)

"The people were great. The staff just did everything that they could. Half the staff kept milking and the other half became carpenters.… We had the Mennonites come in and help us.… We had a lot of support from a lot of different people for sure."

While the cleanup from the storm seemed overwhelming at first, many described how much it meant to them that people showed up in their time of need.

"I put out a call on social media asking if there was people that could, you know, come work for us for a short period of time if they had some time to spare," said Bob Boyle, who owns the Brackley Drive-in.

"They heard the cry.… We were very overwhelmed by the amount of support we had."

Boyle's brother, Geoff, also suffered his own catastrophic losses.

Demand for chainsaw safety courses increased in the aftermath of Fiona as Islanders set out to help themselves and others. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"It's the closest thing I've experienced to the passing of a family member," Geoff Boyle said of the damage at his apple orchard. "It was really emotional — very difficult to see the devastation and the years worth of work kind of just gone overnight."

He too put out a call for help and was delighted by the number of people who showed up — including an entire hockey team.

We've been there for each other and our neighbours and our friends and even our colleagues.... We talk about how we're going to overcome those challenges and we'll get through it together. — Geoff Boyle, orchard owner

"Family is a big part of it. I think we support each other and we've been there for each other and our neighbours and our friends and even our colleagues," said Geoff Boyle, who is also the president of the local tree fruit growers' association.

"We meet regularly and we talk about the challenges and we talk about how we're going to overcome those challenges and we'll get through it together."

'It's tragic'

Fiona caused over $289 million in insured losses across the Island. But you can't put a price on the damage to nature, and many have described feeling waves of emotions when they see a beloved, changed landmark for the first time.

Many Islanders say they delayed going to see some of their favourite places they knew were damaged, but Curitz says making the trip to mourn can be part of a healing process. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Case in point: P.E.I.'s iconic beaches.

"It was really shocking to me and … heartbreaking because we have that idea and that vision of what it looks like out at Dalvay and Brackley," said Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I.

"To see all of those dunes essentially wiped away, it's tragic.

They did their job. They protected the Island. Now we need to give those dunes time to regrow and do their job again. — Corryn Clemence, Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I.

"But at the same time, you know … I learned more about what the dunes do. They did their job. They protected the Island.

"Now we need to give those dunes time to regrow and do their job again."

Biologist and naturalist Kate MacQuarrie also hopes people take solace in the fact that nature can heal itself, but she understands why so many feel the loss from Fiona.

A tree company removes downed trees in Kelly's Cross in January. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"I'd be lying if I said it was anything less than heartbreaking when I saw some of my favourite sites … not being able to physically access them because trees are down," she said. "Some of my favourite trees that are now on the ground. These are my friends. And they're now on the ground."

David MacNeill also felt a kinship to the trees on his property at The Site of L.M. Montgomery's Cavendish Home.

"Big trees that were so big and beautiful and covered so much of the property… gone. It was really devastating, to be honest," he said. "It really kind of hurt — losing such beauty."

In reconnection, we can move through this. — Alice Curitz, clinical therapist

Curitz said there are things Islanders can do to process that particular stress and grief from Fiona.

"There are some really wonderful ways that we can actually reconnect with nature, because this was a natural event that can promote healing on multiple levels," she said.

For one, she suggests going to beloved spots "that maybe don't look the same anymore and sort of engage in some kind of a grieving process — but also recognize the beauty that is still there."

You could also gently confront some of the loss by going for walks or working outside on a garden, she said.

Many large, historic trees came down in Charlottetown during post-tropical storm Fiona. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

"We can't just pretend like nothing happened … we've got big landmarks that we lost," she said.

"Teacup Rock. So many people are so heartbroken about that because it's been this really sort of fundamental, important place.… So many people have incredible memories attached to it.

"It is important to be able to grieve that to allow ourselves to sort of move through that journey to then release and move forward."

Feeling ready

Kinay said Islanders can also build emotional resiliency by making sure they are prepared for the next storm.

"People need to be emergency prepared and P.E.I. is lacking this," she said.

When your power goes out in events like this, "you lose food, you lose water. If you stock up beforehand, you're going to be fully prepared and you're not going to be as impacted."

Some Islanders went up to four weeks without power after Fiona. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Prat of Kinay's research will look at whether society as a whole was equipped to deal with Fiona

"We have vulnerable people, too," she said. "You've got to have a policy, protecting these people, in hand."

Curitz works with clients across the country and said climate anxiety is coming up more and more when people talk about their personal levels of distress.

"You can reach out for professional support, if that feels like something that you would like to access," she said.

"Connect with your community, your friends, your loved ones. I think in reconnection we can move through this."

