Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls Janes brand chicken nuggets
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced the recall of Janes brand pub style chicken nuggets because they could be contaminated with salmonella.
Part of recurring recall of raw, frozen, breaded chicken products
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced the recall of Janes brand pub style chicken nuggets because they could be contaminated with salmonella.
The recall affects uncooked 800g breaded chicken nuggets with a best before date of Dec. 15, 2019.
This product is sold across the country by Sofina Foods Inc.
This is part of a recurring recall of raw, frozen, breaded chicken products potentially contaminated with salmonella.
CFIA is advising people check to see if they have the recalled products in their home. The products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product seek medical attention.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.