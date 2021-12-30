Canada Border Services Agency office closure 'minimal impact' for Charlottetown

The closure of the Charlottetown Canada Border Services Agency office due to COVID-19 will have "minimal short-term impact," say officials with the Charlottetown Airport.

At the moment there are no flights arriving to the airport from outside Canada and private aircraft travel is minimal, staff said.

The CBSA offices in Charlottetown and Bathurst, New Brunswick are both closed for the time being and staff with the agency said they are unsure when they will open back up.

"We made the decision to close the Charlottetown office temporarily following confirmed COVID-19 cases at the location," says Véronic Horne, acting director for Southern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

On Wednesday the agency sent out a release stating some staff at both locations either have COVID-19 or are a close contact of someone who does.

"As soon as it is safe for everyone to return to the work place we will make sure to do so," she said.

The offices in Charlottetown and Bathurst are both in-land offices, Horne said.

Typically the agency deals with clearing private and commercial flights, small private and commercial vessels and international goods.

"A lot of the services we can provide, however, each case is unique. So the best thing to do is call our Moncton office and the officer there will evaluate the need for in person service and make a determination on what the next step it will be," she said.

CBSA can send staff from other locations for flight and vessel services if needed, Horne said.

The Charlottetown Port Authority said the closure won't affect them. Staff said ships typically contact CBSA directly if they are in need of services.

CBSA said anyone who needs service can call the Moncton office at 506-851-7021.