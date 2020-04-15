Rare birth of triplet calves shocks and delights Island farm

The birth of triplet calves on an Island farm this month was an unexpected surprise — and a welcome bit of joy — during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The calves were born on April 9 at a cattle farm in New London.

"It was pretty exciting," said Tanya Connick, whose husband, farmer David Montgomery, helped deliver the calves.

Connick said the farm has seen births of twin calves before, but this is the first time they've had a cow give birth to triplets and had all three survive.

"They were all up and walking around, and trying to get out from under their mom, and the mother was so patient with them," she said.

Tanya Connick, wife of farmer David Montgomery who delivered the triplet calves, has named this one Sunbeam. (Submitted by Tanya Connick)

Connick said she did some research to find out the odds of cows giving birth to three babies at a time — and found out it is very unusual.

She said the arrival of the triples has given her a lift.

"It's nice to be able to see something so rare and be able to be part of it," said Connick.

"And during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's nice to hear some good news instead of all the doom and gloom stories. And just being in isolation, it makes it that much more special."

One of a set of triplets born earlier this month at a New London cattle farm. (Submitted by Tanya Connick)

The calves were born weighing between 40 and 50 pounds each and are currently being fed a milk replacement — to supplement their mother's milk. Connick said despite the added expense to the farm, the babies have brought a lot of much needed joy — she's named the calves Moonbeam, Starbeam and Sunbeam.

"They're amazing to watch," said Connick. "They're just like little kids. They get into things, and get into mischief, and they're constantly running — they feel they have the run of the farm."

