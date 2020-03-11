New health and safety accreditation program in the works for P.E.I. Tourism industry

The Island's tourism industry is working to develop a new certification program for tourism operators — to reassure visitors and staff alike that every possible health and safety precaution is being taken.

It's a partnership between Tourism P.E.I. and a steering committee made up of industry stakeholders.

Derrick Hoare, owner of The Table Culinary Studio in New London, is part of that group.

He's hopeful that the new certification could help make P.E.I. a destination of choice for anyone looking to travel safely either during or following the pandemic.

"It would be something that operators would be proud to be able to present on their social media pages, or a sticker on their front door," said Hoare.

"This is what we adhere to. This is what we're following. And this is what you can expect when you come to visit us."

In late August 2020, Tourism P.E.I. released an RFP for the development of this new accreditation program, in which it cites the goal as: "establishing products and/or services that meet current and future traveller expectations and to communicate this to travellers in a way (that) generates awareness of the heightened standard being achieved, builds visitor confidence, and creates brand equity."

Officials with Tourism P.E.I. confirm the province has spent approximately $44,000 on the initial phase of the project, and said a budget for the entire program will be more clear once the consultant's recommendations are received and next steps are determined.

This idea is that this new set of certification program protocols — and standards — could be used by anyone in the tourism sector, including hotels, restaurants, attractions and retail outlets. It would also help form a blueprint for everything from minimizing touch points to improving the ease of contactless transactions.

Enhanced health and safety protocols 'the new norm'

Hoare said it's not just about weathering this pandemic, communicating health and safety standards to guests is likely the new norm.

"I think it's here to stay indefinitely," said Hoare. "I think people have a big expectation around the safe and clean aspect of going anywhere. And I think it's only been heightened. And I think it's really important for tourism, for its employees, for its guests, for the visitors to the province, just to understand what the standard is and the quality that they can expect."

It is going to open up again, when that day is, we don't know. — Derrick Hoare

The group is awaiting a draft report being compiled by a consulting firm on next steps, which is due at the end of November.

Hoare said details like how the certification will be awarded, and who will be responsible for making sure businesses maintain those standards, hasn't yet been established. He's hopeful the new accreditation program will be ready by the spring of 2021, so that whenever tourism opens up again beyond the Atlantic Bubble, tourism operators are ready.

"It is going to open up again. When that day is, we don't know," said Hoare. "But it's really important as tourism operators that we are prepared and we are optimistic for the future. Tourism is strong and is only going to be stronger by this initiative."

'Offer that level of confidence'

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I., said she's excited about this new certification program — and believes this elevated approach will offer reassurance to both visitors and residents.

"It's to ensure and offer that level of confidence to our guests and our visitors that we are taking all of the measures required and going above and beyond really what our CPHO has put in place," said Clemence. "And I think also for us to ensure to our communities, to our staff and to our neighbours that we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety and operations moving forward."

She said since the onset of the pandemic, tourism providers have been open and eager to introduce new health and safety measures and hopes this new accreditation will make that process easier, and even more clear.

"Having a certification program like this that is developed by experts, that have a vast amount of experience globally, I think will really help our operators carve their own path moving forward and help to create those standards … our industry is certainly willing and wanting to elevate those safety measures." said Clemence.

