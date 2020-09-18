Roundabout coming for tricky Summerside intersection

The City of Summerside, P.E.I., has released its plans for a new roundabout at the intersection of Pope Road and Central Street.

The goal is to get rid of the so-called "S-curve" that can be tricky to navigate, and make it quicker and easier to get across the city via Pope Road.

"The S-curve, it really throws a wrench into things," said Coun. Justin Doiron. "This project is what's finally going to, you know, make that east west thruway as efficient as it should have been all along."

Currently, to continue on Pope Road cars must briefly turn onto Central Street before turning back onto Pope Road. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

As part of the work, traffic signals will be removed, existing curves will be adjusted and some sidewalks will be added. According to officials with the city, the plan was chosen because it had the best design and the least impact on existing housing and businesses.

Negotiations are underway to acquire the land needed for the project. Doiron said a third party appraiser was brought in to make sure that what's offered for the land is fair.

Justin Doiron says 'people are just thrilled that something is finally happening there.' (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The design of the roundabout was released to the public this week, and Doiron said overall it's been well-received by residents.

"There's always a handful of people that are kind of 'anti-roundabout,'" he said.

"But for the most part, it's something that's been decades in the making, and people are just thrilled that something is finally happening there."

Officials with the City of Summerside say the changes to this intersection will mean drivers don't have to reduce their speed as dramatically when Pope Road hits Central Street. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Doiron said $100,000 was allocated in the last budget for preliminary work, but it won't be clear how much the entire project will cost until tenders go out construction.

The city hopes that'll happen in 2021.

