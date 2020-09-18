Roundabout coming for tricky Summerside intersection
Fix to Pope Road and Central Street intersection 'years in the making,' says city councillor
The City of Summerside, P.E.I., has released its plans for a new roundabout at the intersection of Pope Road and Central Street.
The goal is to get rid of the so-called "S-curve" that can be tricky to navigate, and make it quicker and easier to get across the city via Pope Road.
"The S-curve, it really throws a wrench into things," said Coun. Justin Doiron. "This project is what's finally going to, you know, make that east west thruway as efficient as it should have been all along."
As part of the work, traffic signals will be removed, existing curves will be adjusted and some sidewalks will be added. According to officials with the city, the plan was chosen because it had the best design and the least impact on existing housing and businesses.
Negotiations are underway to acquire the land needed for the project. Doiron said a third party appraiser was brought in to make sure that what's offered for the land is fair.
The design of the roundabout was released to the public this week, and Doiron said overall it's been well-received by residents.
"There's always a handful of people that are kind of 'anti-roundabout,'" he said.
"But for the most part, it's something that's been decades in the making, and people are just thrilled that something is finally happening there."
Doiron said $100,000 was allocated in the last budget for preliminary work, but it won't be clear how much the entire project will cost until tenders go out construction.
The city hopes that'll happen in 2021.
