Full pop cans thrown from a car in Stratford area damage several vehicles

Police are looking for the public's help in tracking down who was responsible for pop cans being thrown at cars in the Stratford area this past weekend.

Sgt. Chris Gunn from the RCMP, who are calling this a "mischief investigation," said they received reports about pop cans damaging cars Sunday evening between 6:30 and 8 p.m.

He said they believe the pop cans were being thrown from a red compact car. It's not known how many people were in the vehicle.

"From reports from the public they appear to be full pop cans that were thrown from the vehicle ... so we had several reports of damage to cars from the pop cans," Gunn said.

RCMP say several vehicles were damaged when full pop cans were thrown at them in the Stratford area Sunday evening. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Gunn said it's lucky no one was injured, because doing that kind of thing can be very dangerous.

"Anything that strikes a car while it's in motion, the damage could cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle, so the RCMP is taking this very seriously," he said.

Gunn is asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact the Stratford RCMP or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).