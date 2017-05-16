Requests to fund rural development projects up 25-30% on P.E.I.

More communities and organizations are requesting funding through the Department of Fisheries and Communities to support improvement initiatives built on the experiences of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as post-tropical storm Dorian.

Officials say there's been a 25 to 30 per cent increase in the number of requests.

Jamie Fox, minister of fisheries and communities, says since COVID hit, requests for funding have increased with a focus on sustainability and improving services for those in rural areas.

"I think one thing that COVID did was it made us more self-sufficient in our own areas," said Fox, who said it also encouraged Islanders to get to know what's available in neighbouring towns and communities across P.E.I.

"These non-profit groups are trying to make sure they're viable for the future and they're looking at ways that they can become creative and expand their services to the public."

70 projects from tip to tip

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there's also been an increase in interest in projects that encourage outdoor activity.

"I've had a lot of different requests from harbour authorities or marinas that have seen that kind of outdoor activity increase, requests for walking trails as well," said Fox, who said he believes the pandemic has encouraged Islanders to find new ways to enjoy time together.

Jamie Fox, minister of fisheries and communities, says 70 rural community initiatives received funding this year through his department. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

This year, funding was also allocated to chambers of commerce in both eastern and western P.E.I. to conduct labour market studies on the needs of rural employers.

According to the department, funding was also allocated to 25 Island NGOs to help them upgrade infrastructure and remain viable during the pandemic, and more than 10 rural fire stations received funding for equipment upgrades.

Fox also said more towns and communities are seeking support with upgrading facilities that could function as warming centres in the event of an emergency, an uptick the department has noticed since post-tropical storm Dorian.

Since the start of this fiscal year, more than $2 million has been invested in 70 projects in 50 different rural communities across P.E.I., Fox said.

Funding for projects can range anywhere from $25,000-$50,000 — with a maximum of $100,000 on a single project. Groups often leverage these funds to apply for additional funding from other programs or levels of government.

Right now, Fox said, staff are able to handle the increase in demand for project funding and resources but it's possible more staff — and money — will be needed down the road.

"I'm confident with the money we have allotted right now, we'll be able to complete our projects in this year," said Fox.

"But of course, as demand comes in, [we] might have to ask for a budget increase next year."

