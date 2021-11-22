Charlottetown housing advocates rejoice over 'renovictions' moratorium

As some renters are breathing a sigh of relief, the Residential Rental Association of P.E.I is wondering why landlords weren't consulted before the legislature passed a private member's bill to enact a two-year moratorium on so-called renovictions.

Until recently, landlords have been able to evict tenants to renovate the units they were occupying, in a move that housing advocates criticized as a way for them to circumnavigate rent controls.

One example involved nearly a dozen units in the Westridge Crescent area of Charlottetown

"When I found out this was happening, I went door-to-door to every house in the area," said Doug Dwyer, who lives on the street.

"I found out that there was 11 families that were [being] evicted cause they were going to redo the house."

They were relieved. They wouldn't even decorate for Christmas. Christmas was ruined for them.​​​​​​ — Doug Dwyer

Dwyer has helped lead the charge against renovictions on P.E.I. He admits some of the homes did need repairs, but said he did not think the people living there needed to to be evicted to do the work.

"An 80-year-old lady was in her home for 35 years and they decided to evict her," said Dwyer. "Where's she going to go?"

The situation was even more distressing, he said, given the spike in average rents in Charlottetown over the last few years, which has been making it difficult for people on fixed incomes to find an affordable place to live.

'Absolutely no consultation'

Under the terms of the moratorium landlords can evict tenants only if the unit is unsafe or unhealthy to live in. In that case, they must get a building permit before any eviction can take place.

'I saw this and I had friends and neighbors that this was happening to, and I got involved,' says Doug Dwyer, who has helped lead the charge against renovictions on P.E.I. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC News)

The passing of the bill in the legislature was quickly followed by royal assent and official notice that the moratorium was in immediate effect.

"They were relieved," Dwyer said of his neighbours. "They wouldn't even decorate for Christmas. Christmas was ruined for them.

"But now, a couple of people ... said they're going to go home and decorate for Christmas. That made me feel good."

The bill that passed in the legislature Wednesday was introduced by Green MLA Hannah Bell. It went through debate, amendment and a final vote in the space of one afternoon.

"Surprised would be an understatement," said Cecil Villard, the executive director of the Residential Rental Association of P.E.I.

"I think our biggest concern about the act that was passed last week was the fact that there was absolutely no consultation whatsoever with the industry on the act prior to it passing."

Majority acting in good faith

Villard said just a day after the legislation passed, his group had a meeting planned with the province to discuss consultations on an entirely new Residential Tenancy Act to potentially be tabled sometime in the new year.

'I'm not sure what the motivation was behind the need to table that act on that day but I expect there's probably more to it than what I'm aware of and we have to live with the consequences,' says Cecil Villard, the executive director of the Residential Rental Association of P.E.I. (Submitted)

"Why are we amending an old act when there's a new one coming in?" he questioned. "I don't think there is any balance for any act on which you weren't consulted."

Villard said he is aware there are problems tied to renovations in rental units, including the possibility some landlords could take "full advantage of any opportunity to maximize their income, using renovations as an excuse."

Landlords engaging in that type of practice are a minority, he said.

"We would like to be able to be a part of any conversation where we can improve that," said Villard.

"Most landlords are sensitive to the needs of their tenants and do try and accommodate them the best they can."

'One bad apple ruins the bunch'

Advocates with the P.E.I. Fight For Affordable Housing aren't easily persuaded.

"You say there's good and bad apples, but I think the saying is 'One bad apple ruins the bunch,'" said Connor Kelly, the group's tenant network coordinator.

'Those people get to stay in their homes now,' says Connor Kelly with the P.E.I. Fight For Affordable Housing. 'I've already talked to tenants who were being threatened with renovictions who now are safe because there's a moratorium and the landlord just can't.' (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

"It really doesn't matter how many of each side there are, it's just that this behaviour is happening so it can't be allowed to happen."

Kelly said prior to the moratorium he had been working with at least 13 residents being threatened with renoviction — 11 of those with the same landlord.

"You lose your home and you have to figure out, do you find a new one or fight for the one that you have?" he said.

"I think it hasn't quite sunk in for some people that they don't have to fight to stay in their home for the winter."

Kelly said he wishes the new legislation were even more stringent, but calls it a step in the right direction.

"You have to pick your battles," he said.

Villard said he plans to ask the government why no one from the Residential Rental Association was consulted, calling it "an absolute disservice to the industry."

Dwyer said after hearing the stories of families who were to be evicted from their homes, he's proud of the outcome.

"They should all have a good Christmas."