P.E.I.'s Old Home Week back in full force for the first time since 2019

P.E.I.'s Old Home Week gets underway at the end of this week and this year it will look a lot more like it did before the pandemic.

The festival was cancelled completely in 2020, and offered limited events in 2021, because Charlottetown's Eastlink Centre — traditionally the hub of the festival — was being used as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Prior to the pandemic, the agricultural festival was an Island summertime staple, dating back over a century.

"Everybody's kind of going by memory and hoping we get everything done," said Old Home Week organizer Sandra Hodder-Acorn.

"But to see the tents up outside, knowing that we're welcoming the public back … that sense of being able to do that is very exciting."

Old Home Week organizer Sandra Hodder-Acorn says it was exciting to see the festival tents go up after a two-year hiatus. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

She said those attending can expect the festival to look and feel much more familiar, with everything from agricultural competitions to entertainment to rides and games. But additional measures are in place to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The safety of our visitors is uppermost in our mind," said Hodder-Acorn. "We have purchased 15 new hand sanitizing stations to go along with what we have now, and we have enhanced cleaning protocol in place."

Anyone wishing to wear a mask is encouraged to do so and Hodder-Acorn expects some will want to physically distance where possible. This year, there will be arrows on the floor to help direct crowds.

"Whether you're going to the agriculture, or whether you're looking for entertainment, whether you're looking for the midway, those arrows will be on the floor labelled so that we hopefully don't have so much gathering looking for information," said Hodder-Acorn.

The festival has a full schedule of shows and events, from performing stunt dogs to fire circus performers. Ticket prices are the same as they were in 2019 and organizers are hopeful Islanders and visitors feel safe attending Old Home Week this year.

"I'm hoping we see great numbers," said Hodder-Acorn. "I do know that people are looking to get out and do things. People are still cautious with COVID, and rightly so. We just encourage, if you feel safe and you want to get out, you're more than welcome. We're more than happy to welcome you back."

Old Home Week runs from Aug. 12-20 this year.