Public meeting in the works for Charlottetown mini-home development

A request to rezone a large portion of land to build a mini-home subdivision in Charlottetown has been given the green light to go to a public meeting.

The property surrounds Friar Drive and extends to Norwood Road. Currently, it's designated low-density residential, which means the company that owns the land, P.E.I. Home & RV Centre, can build modular homes and duplexes. But developer Rob Hambly, who is with the company, would like to see that amended to develop a mobile home neighbourhood with 59 lots.

"We have a manufactured housing subdivision and what we're wanting to do is expand it," Hambly said.

"With material shortages now, the high demand for building on P.E.I., it's just driven up the cost of building, just almost out of reach for a lot of people."

Rob Hambly, who is with P.E.I. Home & RV Centre, the company that owns the land, says the mini-home development would make home ownership more affordable for Islanders currently cut out of the housing market due to high costs. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

He said with building costs increased anywhere from 10-20 per cent and a sustained demand for housing on P.E.I., more options are needed for those looking to enter the housing market. And this development, said Hambly, would aim to offer clients a new home for roughly the same as they'd pay for an apartment.

'Not your typical mini-home park'

"It's not going to be your typical mini-home park," said Hambly. "It's going to be the full width streets, just like any subdivision. And the client is going to own their own home and their own land, just like any subdivision and house package that you would normally see."

Hambly isn't anticipating a lot of opposition to his company's plans — and said the land will continue to be developed whether or not the rezoning request is approved. But he said he's looking forward to hearing from area residents on the project.

Part of the property can be seen from Norwood Road. Developers say an additional road would be added to this section, so that there are two entrances to the subdivision. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"We want to do a very respectful new subdivision with some nice offerings," said Hambly. "Certainly we're going to listen to our customers and residents in the area."

Public meeting slated for end of January

The request to take the rezoning application to a public meeting was approved at a Charlottetown planning board meeting this week. Officials with the city said it'll likely be scheduled for the last week of January — with a location to be determined based on interest in the project.

"We would probably try to have it at city hall," said Coun. Mike Duffy, chair of the planning and heritage committee.

"But if we find that the turnout would be larger, we would be moving it somewhere like Rodd Royalty Hotel where there's wider spaces and we have various rooms out there that we could put people into in order to respect the [COVID-19] regulations."

Coun. Duffy said he hasn't heard any opposition to the project yet — but said it usually takes time to get the word out about a new development before feedback starts to come in.

Once the public meeting has occurred, it will be up to council to approve or decline the rezoning request.

If the rezoning is permitted, Hambly said he would like to see the first phase of the project get started by this fall.

