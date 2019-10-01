P.E.I. landlords say missed rent due to COVID-19 will add to financial pressures

Some Island landlords say they'll be hit hard if they don't receive payment of their residential or commercial rents because of COVID-19 fallout.

Ian Walker owns several properties, in both Charlottetown and Montague, and said there's been a lack of clarity on whether those who are struggling to pay their rent, have to pay it at all.

"A lot of tenants took it as they don't have to pay the rent and they won't have to actually pay it, even after this is over, which is in fact not the case, you do have to pay the rent," said Walker.

Ian Walker, a landlord and realtor on P.E.I., said some Island tenants have mistakenly been left with the impression that rent doesn't need to be paid during the COVID-19 global health pandemic. (Submitted: Ian Walker)

Walker said the majority of his tenants have stable incomes, so can still make the rent. And for those who can't, he's arranged for them to defer their rent and pay it over the course of a year once things return to normal.

Currently, tenants unable to pay their rent due to COVID-19 can apply for the province's Temporary Rental Assistance Benefit. Those eligible will receive $500 in the first month, and $250 for the following two months.

'Added stress, pressure'

Walker said some Island landlords dealing with tenants who can't pay, will quickly accumulate debt as a result.

"It is added pressure, it is stress for sure," said Walker.

"Because you have to make your payment just like anybody else, and some of my buildings include utilities, so at the moment I'm also paying that heat and light, which makes it a little more difficult."

Walker said for those who have been in the business of owning rentals for decades, and have paid off their mortgages, there's a lot more room for flexibility, but for the most part he said, landlords rely heavily on rent payments to meet their own monthly mortgage obligations.

Monique Foulem rents out both commercial and residential property, and purchased two buildings in recent months. She said the early years of paying off your mortgage, when the majority of that payment goes to interest, is the hardest time to not have rent money coming in.

"Some landlords can afford to do that if they have their mortgage paid and they can sustain that, and that's great, but most of us can't do that," said Foulem.

Monique Foulem, who owns several commercial and residential buildings, would like to see some assurance for landlords that deferred rent will eventually be received. (Submitted: Monique Foulem)

She'd like tenants to know that the COVID-19 global health pandemic is hard on everyone, landlords included.

'Rent is still due'

"We are struggling just like they are. We are willing to work with them, but that rent is still due," said Foulem.

She said the majority of her tenants are long term, and said she's made arrangements for rent deferrals with those currently unable to pay their rent. But said for some Island landlords, there's a worry that when things return to normal, some tenants may simply decide to leave without settling up.

"The biggest fear is those tenants that will not pay for three months, or however long this pandemic will go on, and then leave," said Foulem.

"And you'll have those three months of no rent coming in ... that's a big concern."

Landlords are also without tools now to enforce evictions due to non-payment of rent. The P.E.I. Supreme Court ruled that sheriffs would not have to enforce rental evictions in the province. The Director of Residential Rental Property also suspended all hearings for non-payment of rent, including eviction hearings, unless they are urgently needed for health and safety reasons.

Foulem said she'd like the provincial government to come up with some sort of support for landlords that offers reassurance that when everyone gets back to work, deferred rent will actually be paid.

"Hopefully we don't have those kind of tenants that would take advantage of this situation and just leave us in a bind," said Foulem.

"Especially when those are our plans for retirement. They don't bring us anything right now. But in the future, when we've paid that mortgage, we were relying on that for our retirement."

