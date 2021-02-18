P.E.I. pottery designs 'Angel Mug' to honour health care workers

A Summerside pottery business has come up with its own way to honour and celebrate healthcare workers: a locally designed mug featuring angel wings.

Staff at Island Stoneware call them 'Angel Mugs' and say they are intended for anyone who works to support health care.

"We decided that we wanted to do something to honour all the people working in health care — not just the front-line workers, but all the people who are working on the scheduling and setting up the systems and so many of the people that we don't get to see every day," said Jamie Niessen, co-owner of Island Stoneware.

Niessen said a mug featuring angel wings seemed like a perfect fit, for more than one reason.

The caduceus staff with two snakes twined around it, often surmounted by wings, is a well-known symbol of medicine. As well, some Islanders have referred to Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, as an angel for her leadership during the pandemic.

Jamie Niessen, co-owner of Island Stoneware, says staff wanted to create something to recognize the on-going pandemic, and give back to their community. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

The 14-ounce mug also has an elevated base, designed to give it stature and a graceful appearance.

"Making it took some time," said Niessen. "It took quite a labour-intensive process to create the wings and to attach them. And then we have to let things dry very slowly so that things don't fall apart."

One hundred of the mugs were made at Island Stoneware late in 2020 — and since then, a number of them have been shipped across Canada as gifts to health care workers.

Local hospital receives part of profits

The new mug is also part of a fundraiser for the local hospital in Summerside — with $7 from the purchase of each $46 mug going to the Prince County Hospital Foundation.

100 of these Angel Mugs were made, and Island Stoneware says $7 from the purchase of each one will go to the Prince County Hospital Foundation. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"People like the idea that in making that purchase, they're not only recognizing and honouring health care workers, but the actual financial contribution that we're making to our local hospital foundation… is actually creating more good. So it makes them feel good to be able to give it as a gift," said Niessen.

At the end of March, Island Stoneware intends to make a $700 donation to the foundation, regardless of how many of the angel mugs have sold. If interest remains in the mugs, they'll keep making them — and continue donating a portion of the profits.

Niessen said this is his company's way to give back to the community, amidst the "sort of unrelenting" uncertainty and unease caused by COVID-19.

One of the mugs has already been sent to one of the people who inspired it, he added.

"We did send Dr. Morrison a complimentary mug just before Christmas... We hope she's enjoying it."

