Do you have a story to tell? Send us your pitch

Prince Edward Island is known for storytelling, and we want to hear yours.

Do you have a strong opinion based on your own experience that could change how people think about an issue? A personal story that can educate or help others? Is there content you'd love to see we aren't currently offering?

Tell us about it. Submit your pitch to pitchpei@cbc.ca.

What should I include in my pitch?

Introduce yourself. Tell us a little bit about yourself in a short paragraph.

We're looking for passionate writers, but passion alone won't be enough. While you don't need to be an academic expert or have a PhD on the subject, you do need to make the case that you're qualified to talk about it. First-time contributors are welcome, and you must have a clear connection to P.E.I.

We do not accept pitches from politicians, people running for office or employees of political parties.

A description of your idea. Send us a 100-word pitch for a topic that you want to write about. Tell us why this topic matters and why it would be of interest to an audience. Perhaps the piece isn't for everyone, but it should still be worth reading for people from a variety of backgrounds and walks of life.

Let us know what you think the headline should be (this might change, but it's a good starting point).

Think about answering the 5Ws (who, what, when, where, why). And how if it applies.

How you see your story coming to life. Is this a written piece? Audio? Video? Animation? Photo essay?

Timeline. How long do you expect it will take you to complete your project?

What happens next

Once your pitch has been approved, you'll work with a producer to finesse your idea and what it could look like on CBC P.E.I.'s platforms.

Why is CBC News doing opinion?

The Opinion section is intended to bring voices from CBC's audience across the country together in one place, and to help develop and showcase a wide range of commentary.

Our goal is to give the audience access to competing ideas and perspectives which complement CBC's news coverage and provide additional insight.

Read more here .

What's the difference between an opinion and a first-person column?

The First Person section features personal stories and experiences of Canadians, in their own words.

This is intended to showcase a more intimate storytelling perspective, and allow people from across P.E.I. to share what they have lived through.

Read more here .

How do you disclose conflicts of interest?

Anyone writing an opinion piece for CBC will be asked to disclose any potential conflicts of interest. CBC will determine which conflicts need to be brought to a reader's attention in the author's bio field when the submission is published.

Are you ready to share your idea? Do you have any further questions? E-mail us at pitchpei@cbc.ca.