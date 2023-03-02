Lucas MacDonald wins Team P.E.I.'s 1st medal at Canada Games — a silver in judo

Lucas MacDonald won Team P.E.I.'s first medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games Thursday afternoon — silver in judo, in the male over-81 kg category.

MacDonald started judo by chance when he was 11 after he was injured in hockey. He was looking for "something to do" and found himself on a tatami mat.

The gold medal went to John Jr. Messé À Bessong, a Quebec athlete who had previously won a world championship in his weight class.