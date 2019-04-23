Watch CBC P.E.I.'s live election coverage
Watch live starting at 6:30 p.m. AT for coverage as the results from P.E.I.'s election come in — as well as results of the provincial referendum on the electoral system.
Live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. AT
April 23 is election day for P.E.I., and Islanders are casting their ballots to decide on the province's political future.
Watch live starting at 6:30 p.m. AT for coverage as the results from P.E.I.'s election come in — as well as results of the provincial referendum on the electoral system.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.