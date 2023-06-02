Summerside student and teacher with shared diagnosis team up to help others

A student-teacher duo from P.E.I. is working together to raise awareness about Crohn's disease and colitis on the Island.

Summerside Intermediate School music teacher Carrie MacLellan and her student, Jorja Desjardins, are leading the P.E.I. Gutsy Walk this year.

The annual fundraising event — an initiative of Crohn's and Colitis Canada — is a chance to show support for people living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

MacLellan, who is chairing the walk, was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 2004. This year, she's got one of her own students on her fundraising team: Desjardins, who was diagnosed with the same condition in 2016.

"As a teacher, one of the best things you can do to engage kids is let them get to know you," said MacLellan.

"For that reason, the kids, if something comes up for them in their life, they have some symptoms and they might have questions about them, they're not scared to ask."

MacLellan said she's been open about her condition.

Diagnosis increasing in young people

People with IBD regularly experience frequent and urgent bowel movements, cramping, fatigue, and unintended weight loss, according to Crohn's and Colitis Canada.

MacLellan said the rates of Crohn's and colitis in young people have doubled in recent years. A report by Crohn's and Colitis Canada says youth with IBD are twice as likely to have a psychiatric diagnosis — and their risk of depression is six times higher.

"That's my motivation to be involved in the Gutsy Walk, and to continue to raise funds and raise awareness," MacLellan said.

"I just think it's a lot for young people at this time in their life, especially."

Desjardins was diagnosed with colitis at the age of 8. For her, a flare-up can mean many trips to the bathroom and stomach pain.

"I did feel alone at the start," she said. "But then I realized, Oh, there's like a lot more people with ulcerative colitis than I realized."

Desjardins and MacLellan are hopeful the walk will raise awareness about Crohn's Disease and ulcerative colitis. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

She said it's been comforting to connect with a teacher who has IBD, and that it means a lot to host this year's Gutsy Walk at her school — and getting all that support from Islanders.

"It gives me a lot of hope," Desjardins said.

"Right now, I'm on medication from the United States, but it's not really here in Canada as much. So I'm hoping that all this money helps bring all the treatments that are from around the world to Canada, for all Canadians who have ulcerative colitis or Crohn's or any IBD."

This year's Gutsy Walk will take place Sunday at Summerside Intermediate School. Registration will start at noon, with the walk set to begin at 1 p.m.