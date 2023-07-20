Town of Cornwall takes another look at allowing backyard chickens in residential areas

The Town of Cornwall wants to make sure it doesn't ruffle feathers when it comes to the rules around keeping backyard chickens.

On Wednesday night, council discussed a new request to change its bylaws to allow the animals in residential areas.

Currently, they are only allowed in zones designated "rural residential" and agricultural.

Coun. Elaine Barnes is all for the idea.

Coun. Elaine Barnes hopes Cornwall allows people to have chickens in their backyards in residential areas. (Jackie Sharkey/CBC)

She said the last time it was discussed, there wasn't much interest by council. But she thinks thing are different this time around as food prices have skyrocketed.

Sustainable food source

"A lot of families are having a hard time making ends meet with the cost of food continuously rising. And this is a sustainable food source. It also teaches our children where our food comes from," she said.

"As a council we have the ability to make positive changes in their lives."

Coun. Barnes says keeping some things in mind, like how many chickens you keep, and on how much property, is important. (Jackie Sharkey/CBC)

Barnes said there are some things that should be considered, in order to make the idea a success.

"It's all about having the right amount of chickens for one thing. You don't want to overwhelm the family that's learning these new skills ... you need a certain amount of space for the chickens outside and inside. You also need fencing, to protect them from coyotes and foxes," she said.

There's also education around avian flu precautions and keeping food in rodent-proof containers to think about, Barnes said.

Rosalyn Abbott knows all about raising animals, including chickens. It's something her family is doing at their home in Clyde River.

Rosalyn Abbott and her family moved from Cornwall to a more rural area after they weren't allowed to keep small livestock such as chickens on their property. (Jackie Sharkey/CBC)

She said they used to live in Cornwall, but moved because they weren't allowed to keep small farm animals.

Abbott said she'd hoped to be able to get permits in Cornwall to do that, but her request was rejected by the town years ago.

She had purchased two miniature goats, which she eventually kept down the road from their Cornwall home.

But the family really wanted to have their animals closer, so they moved to a more rural area.

All about balance

"It was really frustrating, and a little bit of it was self-inflicted because I knew the town didn't want me to get the goats, but I really wanted to show them that small livestock are pets and can be respectfully kept in smaller properties," she said.

"I think it's a really wonderful way for a town that prides itself on its agricultural heritage to kind of balance the needs and desires of those two lifestyles. So I found it very difficult because they were our pets and we ended up having to move to be able to keep them."

Abbot said the family is happy where they are now, but hopes Cornwall reconsiders its bylaws.

Rosalyn Abbott says backyard chickens are a delight, and don't smell if you keep their coops clean. (Jackie Sharkey/CBC)

"Chickens are easy to look after, they are not loud. They're funny, they're entertaining ... One of the things I love is that they reduce food waste, so when my kids don't like supper or we have extra fruit and vegetables from the garden that need to be used up, I can feed the chickens," she said.

"They give us eggs in return, and a lot of fun. My daughter raises them by hand. She's teaching one to ride a bike ... they keep us close to the earth and remembering where our food comes from and what our role is."

Abbott said as long as you keep the coop clean, they don't smell and often neighbours don't even know you have them.

Coun. Barnes said the issue will be going to committee and then to council for a decision.

"Everything changes over time. Historically we produced all our own food. But there's also that percentage of the population who would like to get back to those roots a bit. And learn those skills that our ancestors had," she said.

She added that not every resident would jump on having backyard animals, but said it's about having options.