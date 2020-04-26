'It was all smiles': Fire department helps group home residents celebrate birthdays

Staff at a Charlottetown group home for adults with intellectual disabilities weren't about to let COVID-19 dampen the party for three residents celebrating their birthdays this month — they called in the fire department to make an appearance.

Friends and family of the residents were also invited to join the drive-by birthday parade.

"They were very excited, definitely love seeing everybody," said Erin Flanagan, a community living worker at Pioneer Home in Charlottetown, part of Queens County Residential Services, a not-for-profit that runs nine group homes and several programs in Charlottetown for about 130 intellectually challenged adults.

"It was all smiles. I think it made them feel pretty important," Flanagan said.

Flanagan said staff had originally planned a large birthday party for the three residents, who turned 58, 70 and 80 this month — but that wasn't possible due to social distancing and restrictions around large gatherings. So the home got in touch with the Charlottetown fire department to help make the reimagined celebration extra special.

'Always looking out for the community'

Firefighter Daniel Birt says the department has received several calls in the past week or two requesting this type of special appearance — something the fire department is happy to do.

From left to right, Pioneer Home staff member Sarah Peterson, resident Charmaine Anderson and resident Avis Tweedy, who both celebrated birthdays in April, and staff member Erin Flanagan. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"We have the time," said Birt, who appeared solo with one fire truck, and kept a safe distance from residents and staff at the home.

"People are basically housebound for special occasions, they're not allowed to have family and stuff in, so it's just something we thought might be a good idea," Birt said.

Birt said people often visit fire stations during regular times, but since that is not an option now because of COVID-19, this is a way for firefighters to stay connected with the community.

"It's kind of part of the firefighters thing, we're always looking out for the community. And it's nice to be able to do something like this," said Birt.

'Everybody's love and support'

Staff at Pioneer Home said the small gesture meant a great deal to residents.

Charlottetown firefighter Daniel Birt says attending birthday parties and special events helps the department stay connected to the community during COVID-19. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"It's not a party by any means, but it just shows everybody's love and support," said Flanagan.

The new norms around social distancing and living in isolation aren't easy for some residents to grasp, she said — and this was a way for them to focus on something fun and positive.

"These times are very confusing for a lot of our clients, and they don't understand that they can't [continue] their normal routines and stuff," said Flanagan. "So to make them have some smiles and some good times and good feelings is worth it all for sure. It's very important."

Officials with the Charlottetown Fire Department say they are happy to continue to make appearances for special occasions — as long as they are available, and as long as there's nowhere more urgent they need to be.

