No burning permits on P.E.I. for the next week with offices closed

P.E.I.'s forests, fish and wildlife division says burning permits will not be issued for the next week with the department's offices closed to the public because of COVID-19.

Officials say the closure of these offices will be re-evaluated weekly — based on the status of the pandemic.

Burning permits are required to burn grasses, leaves, branches and other wood-related waste outdoors between March 15 and Nov. 30.

Forests, fish and wildlife offices are located in Charlottetown, St. Peters and Richmond.

Many municipalities have their own fire regulations and issue their own burning permits, including Souris, Georgetown, Montague, Stratford, Charlottetown, Cornwall, Kensington, Summerside and Alberton.

