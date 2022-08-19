Belle River, P.E.I., has no post office for first time in 140 years, after quiet closure
A Belle River man is frustrated that his post office has been closed, leaving the southeastern P.E.I. community without local mail services for the first time in a century.
Reg Porter says he went into The Store, the local shop housing the post office, to buy a stamp last month.
That's when he learned that the outlet would be closing at the end of July along with the shop, due to the owner's retirement.
"I had no idea that the post office was going to close," said Porter, adding that the closure means a 20- to 25-minute drive for local residents wanting postal services.
"There had been no notice from Canada Post, not a hint that this significant change detrimental to the community of Belle River was going to take place."
Porter is a well-known Island historian and heritage activist. He said a post office has been part of the community since the 1880s — and Canada Post should have done more to alert residents to the change.
"So all of a sudden, in 2022, we are without a post office after 100-plus years of postal service," said Porter.
"And we are not notified that we are going to lose our service and we are not notified of where we can go to obtain the necessary services to deal with our postal projects."
Canada Post says notice given
In a statement to CBC News, officials with Canada Post said a notice was put up inside the postal outlet 30 days before its closing — but Porter said he doesn't recall seeing anything, or being alerted to any such messaging by the owner of The Store.
Canada Post said that as of August 1st, customers can use the post office in Montague to pick up parcels and any mail that requires a signature. Also, anyone who has mail that needs to be collected will be given instructions on how to claim it.
Mail delivery to community mailboxes is not affected by the change.
Canada Post said work is underway to hire a new postmaster — and re-establish postal service in the Belle River area.
Porter hopes postal service in his area will be restored, but he said his experiences with Canada Post in the past haven't inspired confidence.
"Over the years, there have been problems with Canada Post, and never ever once was anything ever resolved," said Porter.
His frustrations include snow not being adequately removed from community mailboxes in the winter months, and most recently, overgrown weeds interfering with access to the compartments meant to contain parcels.
"Communicating with Canada Post, I think, is a complete waste of time. They don't care."
