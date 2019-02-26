Atlantic police cadets still training, hoping to graduate on time despite COVID-19 pandemic
Teachers, students completing courses online, but extra in-class sessions will be necessary
Officials with the Atlantic Police Academy say that despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, they are working hard to keep their 33 policing students learning — and have them graduate on time.
Students were set to return from their study break on March 13, but were asked to stay home as precautions around the pandemic heightened and accommodations as well as food and beverage facilities closed.
"I'm very impressed with our instructor group," said Forrest Spencer, the academy's executive director, who said that since mid-March, teachers have shifted the classes to online so students can learn at home.
"Likewise, the students have demonstrated a lot of flexibility and a lot of leadership."
He said each student was contacted personally to discuss the situation, and gauge how they were doing.
"They recognize that we don't know when things will return to normal but they're in, they're doing their very best, they're putting in a full day's effort," said Spencer.
He said in addition to working with teachers on the curriculum materials, students are using social media to stay in touch and discuss how to stay safe during the pandemic.
"They're talking to each other a lot, about all the proper hygiene techniques, the social distancing, all those things that will make them safe," he said.
"So that when we are allowed to return to training, no one is ill."
More in-class time will be added
Spencer said certain portions of their training — like defence tactics — can't be completed online and will have to be made up with extra sessions, in the evenings and on weekends, when classes resume on campus.
He said he's hopeful that the on-the-job training — planned for the end of June — can go ahead as planned. He said that work experience with police forces is a vital tool for students and a welcome "extra hand" for police services.
"We've had constant communication with the police services in the Maritimes, letting them know that there is going to be an impact on things," said Spencer.
Officials with the Charlottetown police said they generally take three to six Atlantic Police Academy students each year for on-the-job training. They said the work the cadets do is much appreciated, as is their enthusiasm for the job.
Sgt. Jason Blacquiere, with Summerside Police Services, said only one cadet was slated to train with his force, but that regardless of where on-the-job training occurs, it's an important component of preparing for a career in policing.
"We all started out as cadets and someone had to agree to take us on for training to give us a start in our own careers," Blacquiere said.
"Second, it allows us the opportunity to have a hand in training the officers who are going to be protecting our communities and potentially working with us at some point. So, ensuring they receive adequate coaching is important to us."
Aiming to graduate in August
Spencer said this year's cohort of cadets is expected to graduate at the end of August. But right now everything depends on how soon students can get back to class and what modifications need to be made to the curriculum.
He said at this point, he's not too concerned about recruitment of the next police sciences cohort as classes aren't set to start until January 2021.
But training for conservation officers, correctional officers and sheriffs that was set to start in August, as well as training for professional firefighters due to start in September, could also be delayed because of COVID-19.
