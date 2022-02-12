811 wait times jumped during P.E.I.'s Omicron wave

Wait times for P.E.I.'s Telehealth Service — also known as 811 — soared during the height of the Omicron wave, according to Emergency Medical Care (EMC) Inc., the private Nova Scotia-based company that has a contract with the Island's Department of Health and Wellness to provide the service.

Prior to the pandemic, the service received just over 21,000 calls annually from the Island, said Wendy Boutilier, manager of operations and clinical services with Telecare 811, which is operated by EMC. In 2021, it received just under 54,000 and in January of 2022 alone there were 9,000 calls.

"During this most recent wave, we have seen a significant increase in our call volumes," Boutilier said. "Especially in January, we saw a huge increase in our call volumes."

Since the beginning of February, call volumes have gone down and wait times have been stabilising, she said. But in January, Islanders were waiting, on average 30-60 minutes and sometimes longer to have their call answered.

Wendy Boutilier, manager of operations and clinical services with Telecare 811, managed by EMC, said call volumes surged during the Omicron wave. (Submitted by 811 Nova Scotia)

"They could be on hold for 30 to 60 minutes before their calls are answered," said Boutilier. "If all our registered nurses are on calls, then the call will be answered by telehealth associates or non-clinical staff who will gather the information of both the patient and why they're calling and put them into our queue. And those calls will be answered in sequence."

Officials with EMC said in some cases, those wait times were three to four hours.

Staffing plans

While additional staff were added to the service at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, none were added to address the surge in calls due to Omicron, which began in December 2021, Boutilier said. And there are no plans to add any more staff at this time in the event of another large increase in call volumes.

"It's so unpredictable," said Boutilier. "You know, what we can do is have the staffing in place and do our very best to answer the calls in a timely fashion. So, yeah, we're not in a hurry to change our staffing levels at this time. We will definitely continue with what we're doing."

The service is contracted to provide Telehealth for both Nova Scotia and the Island, serving a combined population of more than 1.1 million. Officials with EMC said in addition to the 15 people hired at the onset of the pandemic to handle call volume, a total of 36 registered nurses work for the service, in addition to 10 additional Telehealth associates.

Call volumes were extremely high in January, but Health Minister Ernie Hudson said there are no plans to make adjustments to the province's 811 service. (Al McCormick/CBC)

Health Minister Ernie Hudson said he's aware of the jump in calls caused by Omicron.

"As I understand pre-pandemic, that there was an average of about 1,000 calls per month," said Hudson. "Once the pandemic hit that increased by two-and-a-half times, and certainly then when we get into mid-December and into the 1st of January (2022), the volume of calls going into 811 increased substantially."

He said it's unfortunate that individuals were left waiting for 811, and that his department routinely receives complaints about healthcare on the Island and the Telehealth service.

Still, there are no current plans to expand the service — or to better prepare for future surges in call volumes, Hudson said, adding his department will continue to have biweekly phone calls with EMC.

"I think that we have learned from the Omicron variant," the minister said.

"The fact that we do have that regular biweekly ... liaison discussion between the service provider and the department ... it enables us, and the service provider, to be able to respond as rapidly as possible."