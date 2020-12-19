CBC P.E.I.'s Feed a Family raises more than $70K and 2,600 turkeys for the food bank

CBC P.E.I. wrapped up its Feed a Family campaign on Friday, with more than 2,600 turkeys and more than $70,000 in donations from Islanders.

CBC's annual charity campaign raises money and food donations for the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry in Charlottetown.

"It's been quite a three-week period," Mike MacDonald, executive director of the Upper Room, told P.E.I.'s Mainstreet Friday afternoon.

"Honestly we can't thank Islanders enough for their support and putting us in a position to support people that are in need."

On Friday, Island Morning put on a special show full of live music to wrap up Feed a Family, with Island businesses calling in throughout the show to donate.

Island Morning's Friday show featured live music in the CBC lobby and many Island businesses calling in to donate to the Feed a Family campaign. (Maggie Brown/CBC)

"It seemed to be just a steady stream," said MacDonald.

"Just seeing that stream of people coming in with donations, we knew pretty early we were in a great spot."

Islanders can still donate online to the Feed a Family campaign through December 31, and of course, Island food banks take donations year-round.

Upper Room delivering food hampers this weekend

MacDonald and the rest of the staff and volunteers still have lots of work left before Christmas.

More than 500 families registered this year with the Upper Room to receive a Christmas box.

The organization started delivering the food hampers Friday, and MacDonald said the deliveries ramp up today and into early next week.

"We're only partially done of our work, and now it's time to make sure that we get the proceeds into the hands of people who need this."

P.E.I.'s Lawrence Maxwell and his band performed during Island Morning's special show wrapping up CBC P.E.I.'s Feed a Family campaign. (Maggie Brown/CBC)

MacDonald said Upper Room is fortunate to have the team of volunteers they do.

"It's been a challenging year for us, and honestly we couldn't do this work without our volunteers. They're in here day-in and day-out, and whether it's lugging boxes of food around, or chatting with clients or whatever it may be," he said.

'Islanders are certainly thinking of others this year'

Along with the volunteers, MacDonald is grateful to all Islanders who donated food or money.

"Islanders are certainly thinking of others this year. I just couldn't thank them enough for the support, not only through this drive of course but all year round. It's been a tough year but it's also been a great year knowing, you know, the support that we have through the community."

