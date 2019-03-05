Charlottetown police stepping up patrols after increased overnight thefts from vehicles

Charlottetown police have seen an increase in thefts from vehicles over the last few nights.

"We've had at least eight thefts from motor vehicles in the last two nights," said Deputy Chief Sean Coombs.

Police say the streets that are being targeted are Greenfield Avenue, Valley Street, Dunkirk Street, Nassau Street and Newland Crescent.

It's not unusual for thefts to occur overnight, Coombs said, but eight is above average so police have stepped up patrols in those areas.

"If you happen to be up and see someone who is not a neighbour you should definitely give the Charlottetown police a call and we will definitely respond immediately and find out who that person is and what they are doing there, or perhaps catch them in the act if we are lucky."

The public is reminded to keep their vehicle doors locked and to remove valuables from inside. Thieves have been taking various items, Coombs said.

"It's pretty miscellaneous. It can be anything from tools to cash to credit cards. Anything somebody leaves in their car that someone else deems valuable and that's what they are into, they are going to steal it."

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact police or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

