Cape Breton-Charlottetown QMJHL game cancelled due to 'flu-like symptoms'

Sunday afternoon's game between the Cape Breton Eagles and the Charlottetown Islanders has been cancelled after some Cape Breton players came down with "flu-like symptoms."

The game had been slated for 4 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.

"This morning, a few players from the Eagles experienced flu-like symptoms and, as a precaution, the QMJHL has cancelled the game," a news release from the league said.

"In the current context and as per QMJHL protocols, all Eagles' players and staff will be tested for COVID-19 and put in preventive isolation prior to returning to regular team activities."

The league has been hit hard by the affects of the pandemic. With 18 teams, it has regularly postponed games due to positive tests and new government restrictions.

With travel to Quebec off limits in the pandemic, the six Maritime teams have only played each other all season.

The teams the Islanders and Eagles could play were further limited in November, when New Brunswick was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak. Since then the two teams and Halifax have repeatedly played each other.