Purolator 'confident' it's ready for P.E.I. home cannabis delivery

Purolator says its drivers are ready to deliver recreational pot to Island homes, and to ensure only those 19 and over are signing off on it.

The company has the lone agreement with the P.E.I. government to pick up packaged cannabis orders at the province's warehouse, and deliver it to customers who've placed orders online.

While Islanders will only need to check a box confirming they're over 19 before placing an online order, it will be up to Purolator's drivers to ask for their ID at the door, and to get their signature.

The company says its drivers have gone through extra training to prepare.

"All couriers and employees in our retail locations have received training on how to validate a proper government-issued ID. They know what to look for," a Purolator spokesperson said in a statement to CBC.

The province says its Cannabis PEI website, where Islanders will be able to order pot, will be up and running Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. (P.E.I. Cannabis Management Corporation)

'Extra safeguard'

The company says this isn't a completely new process for its Island drivers. Many already have experience delivering medical cannabis to Island homes.

Businesses shipping through Purolator have long been able to request an ID check and adult signature at the door as well.

It was really that extra safeguard we agreed to with our delivery provider, just to ensure we're always staying aligned to our commitments to public safety and limiting exposure to youth. — Zach Currie

"We believe we have the appropriate technology, processes and training in place, and are confident that we are well-prepared to deliver cannabis safely and securely," the company said.

Zach Currie, the province's director of cannabis operations, maintains it will be difficult for anyone under 19 to slip through the cracks.

"It's proof of age, and an adult signature, so in terms of the standard of ensuring the age of majority, it's actually more robust through our home delivery stream [than in stores] because you don't have to leave an adult signature at the cash in stores," he said.

"So, it was really that extra safeguard we agreed to with our delivery provider, just to ensure we're always staying aligned to our commitments to public safety and limiting exposure to youth."

Zach Currie, P.E.I.'s director of cannabis management, says the home delivery proof-of-age process is 'robust' and aimed at 'limiting exposure to youth.' (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Limits apply

Currie says Islanders will be able to start placing orders through the province's Cannabis PEI website as soon as pot becomes legal, at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

He says as is the case in stores, Islanders won't be able to order any more than 30 grams at a time.

The aim is to have all cannabis delivered within two days from the time of purchase.

If no adult is home at the time of delivery, the customer can pick it up at one of Purolator's drop-off locations, or arrange for redelivery.

