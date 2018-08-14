Canadian Blood Services in need of 150 donors on the Island

Staff at Canadian Blood Services on the Island say they are in desperate need of donors right now — and that donations are especially hard to come by in the summer.

"We do see a dip in donations, and that's why we try to ramp up during certain long weekend periods, such as the approaching Labour Day weekend," said territory manager Deborah MacGillivray.

MacGillivray said nation-wide, the organisation is looking for 22,000 Canadians to donate.

"Within P.E.I., that means approximately 150 people to come in and donate here on Fitzroy Street."

Patients in need

MacGillivray said many people's routines change in the summer, due to travel — but that the demand for blood is still there.

"More people are travelling, so there could be a higher rate of accidents. But the thing is, hospitals do not close, so patients are always receiving blood."

She said donations tend to pick up again after Labour Day weekend.

