Tickets for P.E.I.'s Canada Games selling well, say officials

The number of tickets sold so far for the 2023 Canada Winter Games on P.E.I. has met or exceeded expectations, staff with the Canada Games host society said Thursday. 

Opening ceremony, hockey, and ringette some of the more popular events

Safiyah Marhnouj · CBC News ·
Just a month away from the 2023 Canada Winter Games, officials say ticket sales have been going well, with many out-of-province purchases. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"It's busy, but it's exciting," said Jonathan Ross, volunteer vice-president of sponsorship and revenue generation for the Games.

"It's getting close now. We started this process over five years ago and here we are, less than a month away." 

The Games run from Feb. 18 to March 5 across the Island.

Portrait of a man with curly blonde hair and a bow tie.
Jonathan Ross, volunteer vice-president of sponsorship and revenue for the 2023 Canada Games, says ticket sales have been going so well, some events needed more tickets. (Jonathan Ross)

With provincial and territorial teams now finalized for the Games, Ross said there's been a significant amount of out-of-province ticket sales. 

"We're really seeing a pickup from their friends and family, you know, buying tickets, coming to support their athletes."

Tickets for the opening ceremony are the most popular, and demand has also been high for the medal events for hockey, ringette, curling, boxing, and wheelchair basketball. 

"The opening ceremonies we actually had to release more tickets earlier this week, so it's probably going to be sold out here very soon," he said. 

Ross said with most tickets going pretty fast, people should buy tickets sooner rather than later, to avoid missing out. 

"I encourage Islanders to buy tickets for either ceremonies and don't be disappointed, because they're going to be great shows," said Ross. 

The mascot for the 2023 Canada Winter Games, with a large fox head, a white and green jersey, and a quillwork medallion around their neck.
The Games will have a mix of free and ticketed events, including free activities on the IllumiNATION festival grounds in Charlottetown. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

There are several ticket options, including a two-week pass for a family of four for $475, and single weekly passes for $125 each. Day passes will also be available, and will cost around $20 depending on the event. 

Along with ticketed events, Ross said activities at the Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in Brookvale, P.E.I. and at Crabbe Mountain in New Brunswick are free to the public.

Other free events on the IllumiNATION Festival grounds are also taking place throughout the two weeks. 

    With files from Angela Walker

