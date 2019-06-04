Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls My Chop Chop product

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced the recall a product sold online and distributed across Canada.

The CFIA said My Chop Chop is recalling its Grounded Peper product due to the possibility of salmonella contamination.

All 100g units of the product sold up to and including June 3 are being recalled. If the recalled product is found in your home the CFIA said it should be thrown out.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product, but the CFIA said if you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, seek medical attention.

