More than 200 Charlottetown call centre workers handed layoff notices

More than 200 call centre workers in Charlottetown have been told they could be out of a job by the end of this year.

TTEC Canada says both of its clients that were served by workers at its Charlottetown centre have decided to end their contracts on Dec. 31.

As a result, the centre's 222 employees have been handed layoff notices.

"Understandably, there's a feeling of concern," said Elizabeth Tropea, executive director of operations for TTEC Canada.

"They remain as positive as they can given the circumstances."

Company trying to keep centre open

Tropea said her company is actively working to find new business for the Charlottetown call centre, along with call centres in New Brunswick and Quebec that could also be impacted by the cancelled contracts.

She said she's "cautiously optimistic" the company's Charlottetown call centre will be able to remain open.

The company has offered a $1,000 bonus to its employees to continue working while it tries to line up new contracts and prevent the centre from having to close its doors.

"In the event we're not able to redeploy everybody … we're going to work with [the P.E.I. government] in the month of November to start setting up job fairs, and really offering our employees whatever we can in the way of transition services."

More P.E.I. news