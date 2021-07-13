Decisions on masks vary for transportation services on P.E.I.

Masks are no longer mandatory in many places but in close quarters such as buses, cabs and airports many people are continuing to wear them. It is still a requirement at Charlottetown Airport but other forms of transportation are taking a more relaxed approach.

Provincial officials say rules applying to staff and passengers would fall under regular mask guidelines.

Those guidelines say people who are not fully vaccinated and those who serve the public should continue to wear a mask, but service providers and businesses do not need to request proof of vaccine from patrons who are not wearing a mask and may choose to follow their own policies and guidelines that are more strict.

Masks 'encouraged'

Brooke Panton takes the bus almost every day and has decided to keep wearing a mask. (Laura Meader/CBC)

At a local bus stop in Charlottetown the majority of passengers getting on and off the bus were wearing masks but there were a couple without.

Mike Cassidy, Owner of T3 Transit, said he's put signs on buses encouraging the use of masks.

"We are suggesting that masks are encouraged, our drivers are wearing their masks," said Cassidy.

He said he will let passengers decide if they want to wear masks.

"The vast majority of our customers are still wearing masks," he said.

Waiting for 2nd shot

Passenger Brooke Panton takes the bus almost every day and said she wanted to keep wearing hers.

"I think I'm going to keep wearing it in public places at least until I get my second shot," said Panton.

"I'd sooner just keep wearing it if it makes other people comfortable."

Charlottetown Airport requires passengers and staff to wear masks. (Laura Meader/CBC)

She said she's mostly gotten used to masks but admits they are a bit more annoying in the summer heat.

She was surprised with the decision to change the mask policy in the province.

"There's been a few people every now and again that will not wear it, but most will still wear the mask fully on the bus."

Cab company allows some regulars to go mask free

David MacNevin, the owner of Grabba Cab, has seven taxis in his fleet.

He's instructed drivers to keep their masks on.

"Just because of their own safety," said MacNevin.

MacNevin said he's seen the benefits of masks with such a noticeable lack of flu and colds.

He said he has allowed some regular customers to go without a mask, but said if it's someone he doesn't know he would request it.

"They ask me if they have to wear a mask, and if they're regular customers I usually don't bother, like if I drive them every day," he said.

He said he feels for the older people who may have more trouble breathing in a mask on a hot day.

Airport requires masks

Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority, said they've made the decision to require staff and travellers to keep masks on.

Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport, said it's impossible for people to distance themselves from one another at airports so masks are required. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Newson said the decision on Friday to no longer make masks mandatory for many places was quite sudden and when the airport evaluated its situation it made sense to keep requiring masks, especially since Transport Canada requires masks during screening, check-in, and getting on and off the airplane.

Newson said they did see some people come in without masks on after the announcement.

Signs are up throughout the airport reminding people that masks are required.

"We believe it's not a lot to ask," said Newson.

Newson also said with larger passenger numbers expected soon, physical distancing will be difficult.

"As long as we're testing and screening people as they arrive on P.E.I. then there must be still some risk," he said.

He said they would continue to evaluate their polices but considers the decision to require masks the safe approach.

More from CBC P.E.I.