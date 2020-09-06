Island musician to perform in New York folk concert Sunday

Island folk musician Bonne LeClair recently received an unexpected message inviting her to perform at this Sunday's Greenwich Village Folk Festival in New York.

That's where folk music in part got its spark, launching and cradling performers such as Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger and Peter, Paul and Mary at famous clubs there.

"It's huge for me," LeClair told CBC's Island Morning.

"It turns out that we're the only Canadians in the lineup ... which is quite astonishing for me, and a great gift."

The concert series, which was founded in 1987, ran until 1994 in the U.S., she said, and it came back to life this year in a virtual form in the middle of the pandemic.

LeClair said she will be performing three of her own songs, including a song dedicated to nature in P.E.I., another about a little tiff and a third about her own experience dealing with grief.

"I just thought I wanted to share that with people because people are going through so much loss right now."

She had not heard of the festival before organizers contacted her through Facebook.

It has been hosting shows online on the first Sunday of the month for the past couple of months, LeClair said.

This Sunday's concert will be live streamed on the Green Village Folk Festival website and its Facebook page starting at 8 p.m. AT.

