Wildlife pathologists monitor suspected cases of deadly bird parasite on P.E.I.

Wildlife pathologists on P.E.I. are asking Islanders to remove their bird feeders to help slow the spread of a deadly bird disease.

Laura Bourque, a wildlife pathologist with the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, said Trichomononsis can spread from bird to bird on seed left out on bird feeders.

"We recommend that it's probably for the best that people don't feed birds in the summer," said Bourque.

"Simply because as soon as this disease is in the population, it's very difficult to get it out."

Trichomononsis is an infectious disease caused by a parasite. It infects the upper digestive tract of seed-eating birds, such as the American goldfinch and purple finch. The parasite makes it difficult for the birds to eat and breathe. It does not pose a health risk to humans or other mammals.

An infected bird may present with wet, matted feathers and be unable to fly and may regurgitate its food.

The disease first showed up in Atlantic Canada in 2007, and for the past four or five years, has been identified in dead birds on P.E.I.

So far this year, there have not been confirmed cases in P.E.I., but Bourque expects there will be.

She is asking Islanders to report dead or sick birds to the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative. The organization plots cases as they are confirmed on a map on its website.

"People can see whether or not the disease has been found in similar feeders in their area," said Bourque.

"We always suggest as soon as it's in your area, it's for the best that you take your feeders down for the remainder of the summer."

