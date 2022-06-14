Charlottetown council approves roundabout, project to include active transportation

Charlottetown city council approved a $5.7-million tender for a new roundabout at a major intersection, but council wants an active transportation pathway added to the plans.

"The community has spoken loud and clear," said Mayor Philip Brown.

The group Bike Friendly Communities recently spoke up about the plans, saying they needed to be adjusted.

It said the new roundabout for St. Peters Road and Belvedere Avenue area needed a dedicated bike lane and that the current design was dangerous because it required cyclists to merge with traffic.

Brown said council and city staff will consult with design engineers with the hopes that it can happen quickly.

He said the roundabout needs to be accessible to everyone.

"This is for pedestrian traffic, bikers, people who are in wheelchairs, rollerbladers, skateboarders, it's a multi-use pathway that has to be part of the new roundabout," he said.

The roundabout is set to be completed by the end of this year.

