Bi-weekly catchup with P.E.I.'s chief public health officer | CBC News Loaded
PEI
·
Video
Bi-weekly catchup with P.E.I.'s chief public health officer
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison discusses P.E.I.'s plans moving forward regarding COVID-19.
Posted: Sep 02, 2021 6:30 PM AT
now