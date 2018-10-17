Abegweit First Nation band election to be held in April

Abegweit First Nation will hold its band election in April 2019 instead of May, when it was originally scheduled.

Band election rules state if the office of the chief or band councillor becomes vacant more than six months before the next election, a byelection should be held.

But instead of holding a byelection, the band has decided to move the election up one month.

Former Chief Brian Francis resigned after he was named a senator on Oct. 11. He had served as chief for 12 years.

An open letter posted to the First Nation's website said the remaining council members will continue to serve and share leadership and accountability responsibilities normally overseen by the chief.

Jenene Wooldridge, the First Nation's director of operations, will be the acting band administrator until the election.

"Our community has accomplished so much over the last decade and we know we are just getting started. Change is difficult but we hope this clarity on the plan for the next few months is helpful," said councillors Jake Jadis and Daren Knockwood in the letter.

"Band operations and business will continue as usual."

