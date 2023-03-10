Atlantic registry officially launches, letting doctors move more freely within region

The Atlantic Physician Register launched on Monday, allowing doctors in Atlantic Canada to work in any of the four provinces for one yearly fee, without additional licensing requirements.

The change had been widely expected, after the four Atlantic premiers agreed in February on the broad strokes of what it would entail.

Registrars from all four Atlantic colleges of physicians and surgeons signed off on the deal.

Doctors will be able to opt into the registry at an annual fee of $500 that gives them more freedom to cross provincial borders.

"Previously, physicians had to submit a separate full application to each provincial college, including a registration fee, to obtain a licence to practise in that province," said a news release from the provincial government, confirming the registry's launch.

"We know flexibility and mobility are important to physicians — both for retention and to attract new graduates who are looking for variety before they set roots," Dr. Krista Cassell, the president of the Medical Society of Prince Edward Island, was quoted as saying in the release.

"We hope this new feature will make Atlantic Canada an even more attractive and desirable place to work."

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King was quoted as saying the program will make it "easier for physicians in the region to practise across all four provinces, providing better access to care for residents."