Art in the Open becomes Art on the Inside thanks to rain warning

Downtown Charlottetown's annual open-air art festival Art in the Open is moving inside Saturday due to forecast torrential rains.

"We really don't want to cancel it because we have all these fabulous artists coming, local and regional and from further afield," said executive director Mark Carr-Rollitt.

The event from 4 p.m. AT to midnight would normally have artworks outside in Victoria Park, Rochford Square and other locations in the downtown. But Carr-Rollitt said the forecast — Environment Canada said as much as 25 millimetres of rain in one hour is possible in spots — makes it impossible to hold the event outdoors.

He said his team has worked hard to secure new locations for most of the artwork:

Confederation Centre Art Gallery.

Charlottetown Library and Learning Centre at 100-97 Queen Street.

The old library site at the Confederation Centre.

Guild Theatre and Art Gallery at 111 Queen Street.

141 Kent Street.

Beaconsfield Heritage House.

A few pieces that can withstand rain will be in the plaza outside the Confederation Centre.

"We're really hoping that people will come out and get to see the art. We're going to install it, so."

The March of the Crows — the annual parade of people dressed as crows to celebrate the birds at Victoria Park — will have a shorter route, staying on the block around the Confederation Centre instead of moving to the park. Carr-Rollitt said if it's raining too hard, the parade will be cancelled.

He said festival-goers should check Art in the Open's Instagram, Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) for the latest details.

"What [this] demonstrates to me is that creative people are really great at solving problems," Carr-Rollitt said. "And there's a great crew here that have said, 'OK well, we have all this great art, how can we make this happen anyway in spite of the weather?'"