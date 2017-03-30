'God was watching over us': Retired firefighter remembers fatal Argus crash

Twenty-one-year-old Gerard Ginson was at CFB Summerside's mess hall eating lunch on March 31, 1977, when he heard a 415 Squadron Argus was in trouble.

The military firefighter got up and headed to the fire hall where he volunteered to help a crew that was not his own.

It was a day he'd never forget.

Three people from a crew of 16 died when a plane crashed and burst into flames during an emergency landing.

"God was watching over us," said Ginson. "Otherwise, it would have been a lot worse."

The Argus was a long-range aircraft used in anti-submarine, sovereignty and rescue roles.

A mercy mission gone wrong

On the day of the crash, the Argus's crew was trying to save lives. They'd been dispatched to assist a Spanish trawler off the coast of Newfoundland that had caught fire. Five of the crew members of the Dianteiro died.

The Argus was called back and as it returned to Summerside, it lost power in one of its four engines.

The 415 Squadron Argus with 16 crew members aboard crashed while attempting to make an emergency landing on March 31, 1977. (Gerard Ginson)

Ginson and the other firefighters awaited the plane's arrival.

The landing conditions weren't ideal. It was foggy, rainy and windy.

As the Argus made its final approach, Ginson said the Argus hit a snowbank. The winds picked up and threw the plane off course.

"They missed the [control] tower," he said. "They missed the two hangars that are there — three and four hangar — and caught an ice-patrol aircraft … and sheared off the tail of the aircraft."

The Argus continued down the taxiway with a ball of fire following it. It hit a roadway, then split open before coming to rest in some grass.

Ginson said if the Argus had hit the hangars, the death toll would have been much worse.

Ginson and Delaney at the site of the crash of the 415 Squadron Argus. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

One crew member died at the scene. Two others, who were severely burned, were initially treated at the base hospital but were airlifted to Halifax because of the severity of their injuries. They died in hospital there.

The three individuals who died were from Prince George, B.C., Calgary and P.E.I.

Memories from the base surgeon

Lt.-Cmdr. David Keating was CFB Summerside's base surgeon in March 1977.

"Most of the people, miraculously, except for minor injuries, were just fine," he said. "There were a couple of people who complained of back pain and other things, but were not appreciably injured."

Keating worked for 48 hours straight at the base hospital. He was one of two physicians on base, along with a pharmacist and three nurses.

Other than the two people airlifted to Halifax, he believes the other people who had injuries were treated at the hospital. He doesn't believe anyone was sent to Prince County Hospital for treatment.

"It was an amazing story that so few people died in that kind of horrendous circumstance," said Keating.

In his later career as an ophthalmologist, Keating had patients who had connections to the Argus incident.

"It kept reminding me of the circumstance," he said.

Second fatal crash for an Argus

The crash was the second time there'd been a fatal one involving an Argus. In 1967, one crashed off the coast of Puerto Rico while on an exercise.

The fatal Summerside incident raised questions about the safety of the nearly 20-year-old Argus fleet. Thirty-three of them had entered into service for the Canadian Forces in 1958.

Ginson served as a military firefighter for 22 years.

He still thinks about the events of March 31, 1977.

"It was very sad," he said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: David Keating happens to be the reporter's father-in-law.