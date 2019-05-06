Coles Building basement getting cleared out to create space for politicians

Movers have started taking boxes of archival material out of the basement of the Coles Building in Charlottetown, in an effort to make space for the three political parties with representatives in the legislature.

Joseph Jeffery, clerk of the legislative assembly, said a master plan was approved earlier this year that dealt with several buildings used for provincial legislative business, and part of that plan was to create more space in the Coles Building.

"We're really trying to make sure that we find them extra space for sure," Jeffrey said.

Workers move boxes of archival material out to make more room in the basement of the Coles building. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The plan was accelerated after the election because the PCs, Greens and Liberals each have at least six representatives in the House.

"It's very desperately needed, especially given the new distribution of seats in the House after the election," Jeffery said.

"We're just trying to accelerate that move so we have a little bit more flexibility in our operations."

'Huge challenge'

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker said re-arranging the space is not something that can be done quickly and he isn't sure what the plan to accommodate everyone is.

He was part of a committee that looked at issues related to a lack of spaces for legislative business and said that lack of space was an issue with two Green MLAs.

'It's not something that we should expect to happen immediately,' says Peter Bevan-Baker. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"Clearly with a caucus of eight and a new distribution of seats in the legislature, things are going to have to be moved around," said Bevan-Baker.

With Province House shut down for restoration, Bevan-Baker said it's understandable there's a lack of space.

Plan unknown

Two main basement storage rooms will be cleared out for now, and the plan is to convert those to office space within the next two weeks. Eventually the entire basement will be emptied out, along with the fourth floor.

Jeffery said the clerk's office is working with provincial infrastructure officials to figure out who will go where.

Joseph Jeffery, clerk of the legislative assembly, says everything will eventually be moved out of the basement. (Laura Meader/CBC)

He also said everyone who was elected will get space, but they may not be placed in the Coles Building.

"All of the members are as close to the chamber as we can possibly have them," said Jeffery.

Politicians and their support staff are expected to move in sometime later this month.

Relocating archives and renovations to the Coles Building will take about a year to complete.

More P.E.I. news