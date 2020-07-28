Island family calls for full-time allergist on P.E.I. 

Stephanie Keith's son Sawyer was just five months old when he had his first taste of milk, and it sent the family rushing to hospital. Keith said her son swelled up, began to cry and turned bright red.

Testing revealed the little boy had a life threatening allergy not only to milk, but also peanuts and eggs.

Keith said she was able to get Sawyer in to see a travelling allergist who sees patients in Prince Edward Island a handful of times a year.

She said he was eligible for allergy immunotherapy treatment, which aims to lessen the reaction, but getting it would mean leaving the province.

"It just seems so silly that we have to go to do that there when it ends up being about eight hours of driving by the time you get over there with stops and everything," said Keith.

"It's expensive, it costs money for the bridge, it costs money for gas and even just to go to the hospital and be able to do that here would be so convenient."

Sawyer Keith will need to continue to see an allergy specialist off Island for two to three years. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

The boy was referred to the Halifax Allergy and Asthma Associates to receive monitored dosing of peanut flour on an increasing basis. The idea is that with small doses of exposure over time, the reaction will become less deadly.

Keith feeds her son small amounts of peanut flour that he is prescribed at the Halifax clinic in his food once a day. But every two to three weeks, the family must go back to Halifax to allow the doctor there to monitor him as he gets an increased dose.

The regular visits need to continue for up to three years, Keith explained.

Family's whole life affected

Keith said her family's life has completely changed as a result of her son's serious allergies. Sawyer is just 18 months old and it's difficult to keep him from ingesting something that might send him to hospital. Keith said that can be very traumatic for her children.

"I don't think people realize allergies are inconvenient, but they're also totally life changing," said Keith.

"Whatever we do, we just really have to plan ahead.

"So the quicker that these kids can either lessen the severity or get rid of their allergy, the better."

Keith said she knows of at least a dozen families who have either had to travel out of province for immunotherapy in the past, or are currently getting treatment off-Island.

Stephanie Keith discovered her son's life-threatening allergies when he was five months old. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

According to Health PEI, the need is not great enough to warrant hiring a full-time allergist on P.E.I.

"At this time, the volume of services referred out of province does not demonstrate a system need," a representative for Health PEI said in a statement.

Allergy services provided without full-time allergist

Islanders have access to some allergy services through a travelling allergy specialist who holds three-day clinics four times a year at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Patients can then be referred to the IWK or the Halifax Allergy and Asthma Associates for further treatment.

Health PEI told CBC in an email that patients who are pre-approved by Health PEI may be able to access financial assistance to help with the cost of travel through the Maritime Bus program or the Hope Air program.

According to Health PEI, the province has not historically had a dedicated allergist position.

The national lobby group Food Allergy Canada has been pushing the province to hire an allergist. In its 2019 action plan, the group called for an increased number of allergists across the country.

According to the group, Prince Edward Island is the only province without a full-time allergist on staff, while Ontario has the most allergists per 100,000 people, at 84.

