'a lot of concerned residents' Alberton PEI mayor worries about ER closures

The mayor of Alberton, P.E.I. is concerned about recent closures of the emergency department and collaborative emergency centre at the Western Hospital.

'It's been closed a lot more than usual," said David Gordon, mayor of Alberton. "It seems to be getting worse."

Mayor David Gordon said the issue of closures is very concerning, and puts stress on people.

Health officials said the emergency department has been closed several times this summer due to staff shortages.

Gordon said he has been getting phone calls, text messages and emails from concerned residents, many of whom are seniors.

Staff shortages

The most recent closure was due to a shortage of emergency doctors, said Paul Young, administrator for community hospitals in West Prince for Health PEI.

A sign posted at the entrance to the emergency department said the "unscheduled closure is sudden and unavoidable." (Laura Meader/CBC)

"It's heartbreaking," Young said. "Continuous, sustainable access is a real challenge."

He added P.E.I. is not alone and there's pressure on rural health care all over the world.

Young said the hospital recently had about one third of its required nursing staff - six full-time equivalent nurses were available when there should have been 17.5. He said he commends staff who do their best to fill in during these tough times.

"Our staff are always the first ones to put up their hands to say 'I'll do it,'" Young said, adding, "it's challenging operationally."

He said staff often "bend over backward" to do extra shifts but sometimes it's impossible to stay open due to shortages of nurses or doctors.

New staff coming

Young said there is more stability on the horizon.

Although the ER is still short of one dedicated ER doctor and a number of nurses, two new family doctors have been hired for the West Prince area and will work occasionally at the emergency department. Seven nurses have also been recruited for the hospital. All new staff should be working by November.

Mayor David Gordon said he hopes the premier and health minister can meet with the public. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"We're starting to see new positions hired, it's very encouraging for our staff," Young said.

He recruitment is only part of the equation and that retention is also key.

"(We) work our tails off to ensure we are able to retain these professionals," he said.

As vacation time ends and new staff begin their orientation, Young said he doesn't anticipate any more closures in the coming weeks.

Mayor wants public meeting

The mayor said he hopes the premier and the health minister can meet with the public to explain the situation.

"This hospital is very important to West Prince," Gordon said.

