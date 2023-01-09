After 2 years at near full capacity, strain beginning to ease at P.E.I. Humane Society

For the first time in over a year, there are fewer than 100 animals under the care of the P.E.I. Humane Society.

The society's development and communications co-ordinator, Ashley Travis, said it's helping the shelter deal with the increased demand they've been facing.

"It's allowing us now to finally work through our wait list that we've had for most of last year, so we're slowly filling up the kennels as they empty," she said.

Usually the shelter tries to maintain less than 80 per cent of its animal capacity, Travis said. But over the past two years, that hasn't been possible.

Ashley Travis, development and communications co-ordinator for the P.E.I. Humane Society, says 2023 is already off to a great start for the shelter. (Safiyah Marhnouj/CBC)

In 2022, there were 1,662 animals under the humane society's care — 100 more than in 2021.

"We were seeing a lot of animals be surrendered to the shelter sort of as a last-ditch, last-minute effort," Travis said, adding inflation and rising rental costs were some of the reasons people had to turn to the shelter.

More surrenders expected

Small household pets like rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs are most commonly surrendered, Travis said, and they can be the hardest to place in new homes.

Rabbits always stay at the shelter longest, she said, with one rabbit named Peep still waiting to be adopted after close to a year.

Rabbits require more specialized care, which can make it harder for them to get adopted, says Travis. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

While having fewer than 100 animals in care is cause for celebration, Travis said it will likely be short-lived.

"We hope that that trend continues, but being that we have quite a long wait list for intakes right now, we'll expect to get over 100 again before the end of the month."

Travis said she hopes more rabbits get adopted in 2023, and also that pet adoptions happen more quickly — and more frequently.

"We're hoping that this year is a lot more positive," she added.

New development project underway

The P.E.I. Humane Society is also working on expanding its operation, with the construction of a new, bigger facility now underway, behind its current location.

The society first announced its plans to expand to a larger building back in 2019. Now, Travis said the project's permits have been approved and the tender process has begun.

Travis said she's excited for what the new larger building will mean for the community, and she hopes it will be open by around the summer of 2024.

This 2022 drawing shows the newest design for the anticipated new animal shelter building, now in the tender process. (Submitted by P.E.I. Human Society)

"Our offerings in terms of programs and services is going to increase tremendously," Travis said. "Pretty well everything we do right now at the limited scale that we have will increase in the new shelter."

The current building will stay open during and after construction, and will remain under the shelter's operation.

Travis said the expansion will allow for more kennels and space to take in lost or emergency housing animals as demand grows across the Island.

"It's not just a good thing for the shelter, it's a good thing for P.E.I.," she said.