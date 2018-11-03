Advance voting surpasses 20 per cent ahead of Monday's election

While election day isn't until Monday in Prince Edward Island's municipal election campaign, more than 20 per cent of voters in some municipalities have already cast ballots.

The percentage of eligible voters who have already voted has surpassed 20 per cent mark in all municipalities administered by Elections P.E.I.

Elections P.E.I. released the updated vote totals on its Facebook page Friday, the last day for advance voting.

The totals are:

Charlottetown - 26.17 per cent.

Summerside - 24.9 per cent.

Cornwall - 23.42 per cent.

Stratford - 21.8 per cent.

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday.

