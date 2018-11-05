Thursday had highest voter turnout in advance polls

Thursday saw the highest turnout in advance polling, Elections PEI said in a press release.

Around 14,000 voters were eligible to cast ballots in the third day of advance polling.

Overall, 37,865 ballots were cast during the advance voting period, which was held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday was the last day to vote in the advance polls.

Elections PEI says nearly 9,000 more people voted in advance polling in comparison to the 2015 provincial election.

Election day is April 23. Polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On their ballot voters will also be asked if they would like P.E.I. to change to a mixed member proportional representation system of electing governors, instead of the current first-past-the-post system.