Bricks-and-mortar locations still important for Access P.E.I., says province

Provincial officials say high population growth is behind the government's decision to set up two new Access P.E.I. locations in Queens County.

There is currently just one office in the county — on Riverside Drive in Charlottetown. It is the busiest location, according to the province, processing about 40 per cent of all of Access P.E.I.'s annual transactions.

Mark Arsenault, chief citizen experience officer with Service P.E.I., said the new service centres will help address long wait times and backlogs at the Charlottetown location.

"We've seen, you know, exponential growth in our population in the Queens County area," said Arsenault. "So we think it's a good opportunity for us to reach out to Cornwall."

(Brian Higgins/CBC)

The province says it is looking for 3,000 square feet of office space somewhere in Cornwall for its newest Access P.E.I. location.

According to the 2021 census, Cornwall is one of the fastest-growing municipalities of its size in the Atlantic region. Between 2016 and 2021, its population increased by more than 20 per cent.

Mark McLane, MLA for Cornwall-Meadowbank said the new location is long overdue.

"It just makes sense that you know, the town of Cornwall and Meadowbank and the whole greater south shore area gets access to government services," he said.

The other new location, slated to open in March, will be in Charlottetown's Royalty Crossing Mall.

Access P.E.I. locations are where people can access government services including driver's licence renewals, property tax payments or the purchase of fishing licences.

Some services are available online, but Arsenault says in-person locations are still vital for many people.

"Whether it be in person, whether it be over the phone or whether it be digital, we just want to be … responsive to the needs of the people," he said.

Arsenault said in-person services are particularly helpful for more complicated matters, and for people who don't have the means to navigate government services online.

He said after the two new locations open, the province plans to continue to make changes to Access P.E.I. services in Queens County down the road.