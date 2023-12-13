Islanders mark Acadian Day of Remembrance

Members of the Acadian community, dozens of school children and local officials gathered Wednesday to mark Acadian Remembrance Day at Skmaqn–Port-la-Joye–Fort Amherst National Historic site.

Dec. 13 has a special meaning for P.E.I.'s Acadian Community. On that day in 1758, a ship carrying Acadians being deported to France sank. More than 350 people died.

It was the greatest loss of Acadian life in a single day, says Georges Arsenault, an Acadian historian.

"It is to recognize the difficult years that the Acadians had and of course resilience because we are still here, we've been on the Island for over 300 years and French is still a language which is alive, that has been spoken on the Island for 300 years," he said.

One third of P.E.I.'s French population died as a result of deportations in 1758, which included two more ships sinking just days apart with Acadians from the Island aboard, Arsenault said.

"Just in those three days there's about 900 Acadians from the Island that died," he said.

Georges Arsenault, an Acadian historian, says he has helped some Acadians track their ancestry back to Prince Edward Island. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Over 1,000 Acadians managed to avoid deportation, with some families remaining on P.E.I., Arsenault said.

"Those who were deported to France, those who survived finally settled there, some of them, but many left in 1785 to Louisiana. So that is why there is such a close tie between Louisiana and Prince Edward Island," Arsenault said, adding he spoke with an Acadian from Louisiana a few years ago and helped them track their roots to the Island.

Gilles Arsenault, the P.E.I. minister responsible for Acadian and Francophone affairs, issued a release on Acadian Remembrance Day.

"Acadian Remembrance Day is an opportunity for us to remember and commemorate the lost lives of Acadians. Through their perseverance, some returned home and survived other hardships.This dark history shows the strength and resilience of Acadians. We are proud of the Acadian heritage and culture," the release read.

"The Acadian and Francophone community brings diversity to the Island through their traditions, music and language. We will continue to support and work with them."

Wednesday's event included music, a silent walk, and readings that highlighted the resilience of the Acadian community.