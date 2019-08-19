Charlottetown police seeking tips after 65-year-old man injured in hit and run Friday

Charlottetown police say a 65-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck Friday evening as he was trying to cross Grafton Street.

The man driving the pickup truck checked on the victim after the collision, police said, but left shortly after without providing any contact information.

"It's the law to remain at the scene of an accident," said Charlottetown Deputy Chief Sean Coombs.

"And to render any assistance that may be required, and to call 911."

He said the incident happened near 70 Grafton St., between Pownal and Queen streets, at 7:15 p.m.

The injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by Island EMS and was later transferred to Halifax and remains in serious condition, police said.

Police said the pickup truck was located later on Friday evening parked behind an apartment building in Charlottetown. It has been seized and impounded.

The driver is described as a 30-year-old male. Coombs said the suspect isn't in custody, but he said he expects charges to be laid in the near future. In the meantime, police are asking for the public's assistance.

"Right now we are scouring for security video that we are reviewing, we're also looking at the public, if they happened to have recorded any of the incident on their phones," Coombs said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

