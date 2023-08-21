3 people charged after Charlottetown police seize 1.4 kg cocaine, pills, meth, bear spray

Three people were charged with drug possession after police seized 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, along with other drug paraphernalia, in Charlottetown Thursday.

Police found the illegal substances during a search of a residence on Doncaster Avenue early Thursday morning, according to a news release issued Sunday.

Along with the cocaine, police found about 700 dilaudid pills, an unspecified amount of crystal methamphetamine, an airsoft gun, bear spray, $3,600 in cash, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia.

Two men and one woman were arrested and charged. One of the men, a 34-year-old Charlottetown resident, was charged with possession of drugs but released shortly after.

The two other suspects, a 33-year-old man and 32-year-old woman from Charlottetown, were charged with the following:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes (for the airsoft gun and bear spray)

Assaulting a police officer

An officer was sprayed during the drug seizure but did not require medical attention, according to the release.

The two suspects will remain in custody until their next court appearance on Monday afternoon.